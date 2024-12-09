Ayyappa devotees demand more special trains to Sabarimala

Hyderabad: Securing reserved train tickets to Sabarimala has become a herculean task for the devotees, as the sole train service is the Hyderabad-Trivandrum Sabari Express, and the few special trains are fully booked until Sankranti, with no scope for waitlist accommodation. Taking advantage of the situation, travel agents are charging double for tatkal tickets. In that regard, devotees urged SCR to operate more special trains with proper basic facilities, which are lacking in existing special trains.

For instance, usually, a train ticket for sleeper class costs Rs 640, and three AC costs Rs 1,125, and the tatkal tickets charge double and triple. This is due to the unavailability of proper connectivity through flights and the air tickets being more expensive; devotees are forced to book tatkal tickets. Waitlist ticket holders have no other option and are forced to travel in crowded trains to reach their destinations. It has been observed that many passengers prefer to travel via Chennai, from where train connectivity to Kerala is better. However, this indirect route adds extra duration, cost, and also burden to the devotees. Few devotees pointed out that by taking advantage of the situation, travel agents are earning profits by charging double the prices from the usual prices. They mentioned that it may be possible that in the coming days of the festive period, the tatkal rates will be increased even higher. They also alleged that the few special trains that are being operated are not direct trains and that the duration for these is longer. “It will be better along with increasing the number of special trains if extra coaches were added to the existing trains,” the devotees commented. S Bhasker Rao, founder of Sree Sharmashastha Samajam, said, “Many devotees are forced to travel in crowded trains due to the unavailability of reserved tickets, and a few are forced to buy expensive tatkal tickets. Adding fuel to the fire in this situation, the special trains that are being operated are lacking basic facilities, including no water facilities even in washrooms.”

Meanwhile, a senior officer of SCR mentioned that at present around 178 special trains are being operated in the zone. “There is a plan to add a few more special trains in the coming days, and as per the demand, the railway runs special trains to various destinations. Last year more than 200 special trains were operated for Sabarimala pilgrims,” the senior officer said.