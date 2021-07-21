Babu Mohan demands govt to provide 3 acres to Dalit families

Nampally: Former MLA and BJP leader Babu Mohan on Tuesday demanded the government to provide three acres of land to all eligible dalit families in the State, stead of extending Rs10 lakh aid. "Real justice would be done to dalits only after the distribution of the three acres of land," he asserted. Speaking to media persons at State party headquarters, here, he demanded the government to provide Rs10 lakh to all eligible dalits. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had retracted from his promise of not diverting funds of SCs and STs," he alleged.

He mocked that the CM's main objective was to end lives of Dalits in the State instead of helping them. "There is no scope for development of any assembly constituency in the State unless the MLA representing it is dead," Babu Mohan said while expressing concern over the trend. The former actor demanded CM KCR to reveal money spent on development of Dalits during his seven-and-a-half-year rule. He claimed that KCR had come up with the Dalit Bandhu scheme as he was scared of losing elections.