Balapur draws a sea of devotees

Hyderabad: Balapur turned into a hub of spiritual and cultural fervor on Sunday as thousands of devotees thronged the locality to witness the unveiling of the 21-foot Ganesh idol for the 2025 festivities. Set inside a mandapam modeled on the grandeur of the Swarnagiri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, the idol stood as the centerpiece of devotion, drawing long queues of worshippers who had come from far and wide to seek blessings.

The sight was nothing short of spectacular. Streets were packed with devotees, families carrying offerings, and children craning their necks to get a first look at the idol. Volunteers struggled to manage the swelling crowds, while police personnel directed the heavy footfall. The festive atmosphere was complemented by colorful arches, traditional music, and the fragrance of flowers and incense wafting through the air.

Adding to the grandeur was the 21 kg “Prasadam Ladoo”, a Balapur tradition that has over the years gained iconic status. Displayed with reverence, the ladoo is a symbol of prosperity and divine grace, and it will become the highlight of the much anticipated auction at the close of the festivities. The mandapam itself, with its temple inspired design, drew admiration. Intricately decorated with floral arrangements and sculptural motifs, it recreated the spiritual ambience of the Swarnagiri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Inside, devotees bowed in reverence, some capturing the moment on their phones, others quietly folding their hands before the towering deity. Photos from Sunday’s gathering reflected the scale of devotion endless lines of people patiently waiting for darshan, the idol illuminated against the temple style backdrop, and groups of devotees offering prayers in unison. Earlier visuals from the day also showed the unrelenting flow of worshippers, with the crowd spilling onto nearby roads, highlighting Balapur’s reputation as one of the most visited Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad.