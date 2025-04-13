Bandi affirms Raja Singh’s status as senior BJP leader

Hyderabad: The differences between Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and the BJP State unit appear to have diminished for the time being.

This was evident during a visit by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday, to the Akash Puri Hanuman Temple in the Goshamahal constituency to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. He received a warm welcome from local MLA Raja Singh. Following this, Sanjay Kumar and Raja Singh visited the Anjaneya Swamy Temple together.

In a media address afterwards, Bandi Sanjay referred to the Akash Puri Hanuman Temple as a powerful place. He stated, “I came here on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. A grand rally is being organised in Hyderabad under the leadership of Raja Singh, who is making history by demonstrating the united strength of the Hindu community.”

He emphasized that the Hanuman rally being held across the country has taken on a festive atmosphere, stating, “Hanuman is the god who protects against the forces of social chaos. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all of you.” When asked about Raja Singh’s previous differences with the state party, Sanjay Kumar dismissed the notion of any disagreements among the BJP state leaders. He affirmed Raja Singh’s status as a senior BJP leader, having won consecutive elections as an MLA on the BJP ticket from Goshamahal. Sanjay Kumar praised Raja Singh as a dedicated activist who works for Dharma and society and upholds the ideology of the BJP. He said, “Raja Singh is a leader who consistently fights for Hindutva. There are no differences with him; we are all united in the BJP.”