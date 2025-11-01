Bandi Sanjay slams CM Revanth Reddy over India-Pak comments

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has strongly condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his recent remarks on India’s response to Pakistan, calling them “below-the-belt” and “derogatory.”

In a post on social media platform X, on Friday, Bandi Sanjay expressed outrage over Reddy’s alleged statement that “Pakistan kicked us and India didn’t retaliate.” The minister said such language was not only inappropriate but deeply insulting to India’s armed forces, who risked their lives to defend the nation.

“This is an insult to the armed forces that courageously destroyed terror camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor,” Sanjay wrote. He emphasised that the operation, led under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a decisive strike against terrorism and has earned global recognition.

“In India, every street echoes with pride for our soldiers’ courage,” he added, highlighting the widespread public support and admiration for the military’s actions.

Bandi Sanjay demanded an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, not just to the people of India but specifically to the brave soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor. He asserted that political leaders must uphold national dignity and refrain from statements that undermine the sacrifices of the armed forces.