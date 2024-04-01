Live
BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to hold Rythu Diksha tomorrow
Highlights
BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will hold a Rythu Diksha in Karimnagar on Tuesday.
Karimnagar: BJP National General Secretary MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will hold a Rythu Diksha in Karimnagar on Tuesday.
He will organize Rythu Diksha in Karimnagar on Tuesday. The government will be asked to honor the promises made by the Congress Party to farmers, including the waiver of Rs 2 lakh in loans, compensation for crop damage, and a Rs 500 bonus.
Also, the petition will be handed over in all Mandal centres under Karimnagar MP on Monday. Bandi Sanjay Kumar decided to take up agitations with the farmers in wood cuttings and buying centres. Bandi Sanjay will stayvernight with the farmers at Vadla Kalla.
On this occasion Bandi Sanjay Kumar called for all the political parties to come together for this Rythu Diksha.
