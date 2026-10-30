Hanuman idol reinstalled at Sunnam Cheruvu temple

Hyderabad: Devotion and grand traditions marked a monumental occasion as the Punarpratishtha (reinstallation) ceremony of the holy Hanuman murthi was performed with Vedic rituals at the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam. Nestled within the tranquil surroundings of the Sunnam Cheruvu area, the sacred shrine has taken on an even more divine atmosphere, bringing immense spiritual joy and peace to local devotees. The auspicious consecration ceremony, organised under the guidance of the Abhya Anjaneya Devasthanam committee, drew enthusiastic worshippers from across the region. Priests chanted ancient mantras, performed ceremonial pujas, and anointed the idol in traditional splendour to invoke blessings for harmony, strength, and prosperity.

During the grand gathering, members of the Abhya Anjaneya Devasthanam expressed their heartiest gratitude and praised the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). The committee members warmly thanked HYDRAA for its crucial role in facilitating the smooth constitution and establishment of the temple structure.

“This reinstallation is a deeply spiritual milestone for our entire community,” stated a representative from the temple trust. “The dedicated effort by HYDRAA to build this peaceful holy space inside the beautiful Sunnam Cheruvu area has truly elevated the sanctity of the shrine. We extend our sincere thanks to the agency for honouring religious sentiments and helping make this divine vision a reality.”

With the reinstallation complete, the temple stands as a testament to faith, community collaboration, and reverence. Devotees continue to flock to the sacred shrine inside Sunnam Cheruvu to offer prayers and seek the supreme blessings of Lord Hanuman.