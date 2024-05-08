BCs need to unite for their due in political power: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said that another freedom movement is needed for BCs to get their due in coming to power.

Addressing a meeting of BC journalists on Tuesday, he asked the BC journalists to become a social media force to create awareness. He said that even though the majority of media houses are in the hands of upper castes, it was the BC journalists who were working in them. He said that the Kaka Kalelkar Commission stressed reservations for BCs in the country.

However, Nehru said that the political reservation for the BCs could not be based on caste. He said that it was during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the NDA government, which came to power in 2014 in the country, that has made 27 BCs as Union Ministers.