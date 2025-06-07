Be stakeholders in Viksit Bharat vision: UMoS Defence

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is working tirelessly with a vision to create a strong, self-reliant and self-sufficient developed country for future generations.

While addressing the media during his visit to the BJP State Headquarters on Friday, the Minister noted that the Modi-3.0 administration will complete one year on June 9. Over the past 11 years, the government has operated with the motto “Nation First,” aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda.

He emphasised that India has surpassed Japan and is now the fourth-largest economy in the world. Economists project that India could become the third largest economy, surpassing Germany, with a five trillion USD economy by 2027.

Sanjay Seth urged BJP party activists and the public to actively participate in the Viksit Bharat agenda. He pointed out that previously, India was a major importer of defense equipment and had not achieved self-reliance in fulfilling a significant portion of its defense needs through domestic production. However, the country is now exporting defense equipment to around 90 countries.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Indian defense forces demonstrated their valor during Operation Sindoor, which successfully destroyed nine terrorist hubs inside Pakistan in just 22 minutes. This operation showcases India’s military prowess and the preparedness of its forces. Additionally, the Minister mentioned the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, which involves the mass plantation of saplings across the country. He said that Tiranga Yatras are being organised even in villages, as the local populations wished to express their support for the soldiers guarding the borders thousands of miles away. Earlier, during a meeting with senior leaders of the state party, BJP National Vice-President and Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna honored Sanjay Seth for his contributions.