Bengaluru drug peddler arrested in city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing team, along with Masab Tank Police, conducted a joint operation and apprehended a drug peddler, seizing multiple drugs worth Rs 12 lakh.

Police arrested Ejaz Ahmed (28) from Bangalore, Karnataka State, who works as a civil contractor. Police seized MDMA (11) grams, cocaine (35) grams, OG (5) grams, Ecstasy pills (15), net cash of Rs 1,100, and a mobile phone. Police registered a case under Section 8(c) r/w 22(c), 22(b), 20(b) (ii) (A), 27(A), 29, 27(a), 27(b) of the NDPS Act-1985.

According to police, Ejaz Ahmed was born in Bihar State and brought up in Karnataka State. Due to financial losses, Ejaz began consuming drugs along with his friends during the lockdown period in 2020. Over a period, his regular consumption led him to become a peddler. “He procured multiple drugs, such as MDMA, Cocaine, OG, and Ecstasy pills, from Nigerian suppliers through a Bangalore based Nigerian transporter at cheaper rates per gram and he was selling the same to the needy customers of Bangalore and Hyderabad at higher prices to earn easy money,” said YVS Sudheendra, DCP, HNEW.

The DCP said that Ejaz procured drugs from Nigerian suppliers through WhatsApp by making online payments and received the drugs through a Nigerian transporter residing in Bangalore. Upon receiving orders from consumers in Hyderabad, he travelled to the city to deliver the drugs and sold them to needy customers to sustain his lavish lifestyle.On credible information, the Police apprehended Ejaz along with multiple drugs on October 31.

The HNEW appeals to the students and employees who have a habit of consuming drugs, noting that they are being driven into drug peddling to fund their consumption habits and earn easy money.

They are lured into the sophisticated drug trade and are indulging in anti-social activities, posing a serious threat to society. Their actions are causing devastating consequences for families and communities at large.

The HNEW urges the public to refrain from substance abuse. Parents are advised to monitor their children’s activities closely to prevent them from falling prey to drugs. If you have any information related to drug abuse, please contact the HNEW team at 8712661601.