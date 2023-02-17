Bhagwant Mann statements a new drama of BRS, AAP: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K Laxman on Thursday dubbed PunjabChief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to Telangana "new dramatics" by AAP and BRS to cover up BRS failures in Telangana.

Addressing the media here, he said both are acting in quid pro quo, complimenting each other, and dreaming of running national politics against the BJP.

Taking a dig at the reported statement of Mann that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao taught the river how to walk, he asked, "whether rivers were taught to walk or how liquor should flow?"

Dr. Laxman pointed out that KCR should have addressed the woes of the displaced by the Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma Sagar projects. Seventy per cent of Kaleswaram evacuees are yet to receive compensation. Besides, the evacuees do not have double-bedroom houses.

The MP said KCR resorted to a new drama of developing Kondagattu, and asked, "Why has he not taken action against his natural ally Majlis when it insulted Hindus?"

He said the BJP would do its best to end government control of temples and hand them over to devotees.

Later, he welcomed Nagendrababu, the younger brother of Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayana, into the party fold.