Bhatti Vikramarka outlines Telangana’s Vision for 2047

Hyderabad: Telangana is a young state, and the aim of the Telangana Rising Vision Document is to present to the world the progress achieved in the past two years and the future potential of the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

He addressed officials on Wednesday evening at the 2047 Vision Document War Room Meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan, attended by Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all departments.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the State Government has entered into an official agreement with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for preparing the 2047 Vision Document. Nodal officers from various departments have already been appointed, and based on the information provided by them, ISB has completed its preliminary groundwork.

He said the goals set—the 2047 Vision Document and the Three Trillion Dollar Economy—are extraordinary and require meticulous planning. Telangana has an enabling environment for achieving these goals. All departmental secretaries were advised to meet their respective ministers, gather suggestions, and include them in the Vision Document. To outline the future roadmap, experts renowned in various fields across the country, and CEOs of globally recognised companies, are being invited. The Global Summit will be organised as a grand celebration.

He explained the need to widely publicise the state’s achievements and gave two examples:

There has been a perception that little progress has been made in road development. However, upon reviewing complete details from the Finance Department, he found that over the past two years, works worth Rs 85,000 crore in Roads and Buildings are at various stages—from execution to approval and proposal. Completion of these projects would completely transform Telangana’s economic landscape, making it unmatched by any state.

Under the Women & Child Welfare Department, Rs 27,000 crore in interest-free loans were provided to DWCRA women. Over the next five years, Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans will be extended to women’s groups.