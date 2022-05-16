Biological E Limited reduces corbevax vaccine price to Rs 250 a dose

Hyderabad: Biological E Limited (BE), a Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharmaceutical company on Monday announced the reduction of the price of its Covid-19 vaccine CORBEVAX, from Rs 840 to Rs 250 a dose inclusive of GST, for Private Covid-19 caccination Centres.

For the end user, the price would be Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges. BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increasing the reach to protect maximum number of children against the virus.

The decision comes within weeks of BE received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for children between 5 and 12 years.

The previous private market price for the vaccine was Rs 990 a dose including all charges.

