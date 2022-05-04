Biologique Recherche India's Expert Centre launched

Hyderabad: A Paris-based luxury cosmetic brand Biologique Recherche launched its India's expert centre at Glow Clinic in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Biologique Recherche sells products that are formulated with high concentrations of active ingredients derived from natural and biotechnical compounds and are fragrance free. Skin care is provided by following a personal derma-cosmetic diagnosis using Skin Instant analysis for each individual for instantaneous visible result.