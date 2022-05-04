  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Biologique Recherche India's Expert Centre launched

Biologique Recherche Indias Expert Centre launched
x
Highlights

A Paris-based luxury cosmetic brand Biologique Recherche launched its India’s expert centre at Glow Clinic in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: A Paris-based luxury cosmetic brand Biologique Recherche launched its India's expert centre at Glow Clinic in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Biologique Recherche sells products that are formulated with high concentrations of active ingredients derived from natural and biotechnical compounds and are fragrance free. Skin care is provided by following a personal derma-cosmetic diagnosis using Skin Instant analysis for each individual for instantaneous visible result.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X