Live
- On a mission to reform lives of prisoners
- 'There will be a price to pay for terror attacks like Pahalgam', says Shashi Tharoor in US
- People urged to plant saplings to improve greenery
- Indian delegation arrives in Germany to convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism
- Payal Ghosh opens up about her battle with depression & anxiety
- Huma Qureshi: I truly believe the future is female action
- Why managing thyroid matters when you have diabetes
- Life After 60: A new chapter begins with GenS life
- Scientists develop real-time genome sequencing to combat superbug
- How gardening nurtures your body, mind, and the planet
Bitten by green bug, traffic cops relocate tree to ease congestion
Hyderabad: In observance of World Environment Day, the Hyderabad traffic police in collaboration with local social activists undertook a significant...
Hyderabad: In observance of World Environment Day, the Hyderabad traffic police in collaboration with local social activists undertook a significant green initiative by relocating a Peltophorum tree that was causing major traffic congestion near Manju Theatre Lane, under the jurisdiction of Mahankali traffic police station limits.
G Shankar Raju, ACP Traffic North Zone, said that the tree’s location and its overgrown branches had been impeding smooth vehicular movement and posed a risk to commuters. After obtaining due permissions from the concerned authorities, the tree was carefully and successfully relocated to the premises of Mehboob College in Secunderabad. The relocation effort was carried out with a commitment to preserving green heritage and ensuring the safety of commuters. This action has notably eased the traffic congestion in the area, particularly improving the flow of traffic from Taj Belson Lane and towards Paradise Junction. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan also took part in the initiative and visited the relocation site. He appreciated the efforts taken, where ACP Shankar Raju and social activist Jalandar Goud presented him with a mango sapling, symbolising the importance of environmental stewardship.
Speaking on the occasion, ACP Shankar Raju emphasised, “Environmental responsibility is not just about planting trees, but also about protecting and preserving them for the future.” Efforts will continue to monitor the tree’s re-growth and ensure its healthy adaptation in its new environment, reflecting a broader commitment to sustainable urban living and green conservation.