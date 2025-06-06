Bitten by green bug, traffic cops relocate tree to ease congestion

Hyderabad: In observance of World Environment Day, the Hyderabad traffic police in collaboration with local social activists undertook a significant green initiative by relocating a Peltophorum tree that was causing major traffic congestion near Manju Theatre Lane, under the jurisdiction of Mahankali traffic police station limits.

G Shankar Raju, ACP Traffic North Zone, said that the tree’s location and its overgrown branches had been impeding smooth vehicular movement and posed a risk to commuters. After obtaining due permissions from the concerned authorities, the tree was carefully and successfully relocated to the premises of Mehboob College in Secunderabad. The relocation effort was carried out with a commitment to preserving green heritage and ensuring the safety of commuters. This action has notably eased the traffic congestion in the area, particularly improving the flow of traffic from Taj Belson Lane and towards Paradise Junction. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan also took part in the initiative and visited the relocation site. He appreciated the efforts taken, where ACP Shankar Raju and social activist Jalandar Goud presented him with a mango sapling, symbolising the importance of environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the occasion, ACP Shankar Raju emphasised, “Environmental responsibility is not just about planting trees, but also about protecting and preserving them for the future.” Efforts will continue to monitor the tree’s re-growth and ensure its healthy adaptation in its new environment, reflecting a broader commitment to sustainable urban living and green conservation.