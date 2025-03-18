BJP alleges fund discrimination; AIMIM slams routine reply

Hyderabad: The BJP and MIM members raised the issue of the rights of the members in the Assembly on Monday. The BJP members raised the issue of discrimination against opposition MLAs in providing funds and the MIM leaders were upset as the Legislature staff was failing to provide the agenda of the House in time.

The BJP member Paidi Rakesh Reddy pointed out poverty in Northern Telangana. He alleged that while the Kodangal Assembly constituency gets Rs 1,000 crore, the Armoor constituency gets only Rs 90 lakhs. “The Congress leaders ask me what you have brought for the constituency. I am asking them what the Congress government has given to my constituency. While the Kodangal constituency gets Rs 1,000 crore, Armoor gets only Rs 90 lakh. I am feeling insulted being in the House,” said Rakesh Reddy. He said that the government should take steps for bringing an airport which was proposed in Jakranpally in Nizamabad, which will help in development of the region.

Another BJP MLA Katepally Venkataramana Reddy questioned what the role of in-charge ministers in the constituency was. He said that these in-charge ministers were encouraging the constituency in-charges who lost the elections ignoring the MLAs. He also said that he had sought 84 RTI queries but received replies only to eight. “Unless you give respect to the MLAs, it will be your own insult,” said Venkataramana Reddy.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed disappointment over his question being postponed during the question hour. He stated that despite observing roza (fasting without food and water), they come prepared to the Assembly, only for their question to be marked as “deemed to have been answered.” He questioned the Speaker on why this decision was made without consulting the member who raised the question. He also criticized the delay in providing the Assembly agenda, stating that it was previously given at 3 AM but is now withheld until the last minute before the House convenes. Additionally, he questioned the practice of officials withholding reply papers from members, arguing that they were only provided if the Speaker read the question. “How is this justified?” he asked, staging a walkout from the House.

The Speaker stated that he had informed the members that the question hour would be limited to one hour. However, considering the members’ interest and supplementary questions, it was extended to one and a half hours. He assured Akbaruddin Owaisi that his question would be taken up the following day.