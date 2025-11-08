BJP calls for national reawakening as Vande Mataram turns 150

Hyderabad: The BJP State unit on Friday celebrated an event commemorating the 150th anniversary of the iconic patriotic song Vande Mataram as part of the party’s programme under ‘Vande Mataram@150’. The programme is being celebrated across the country from November 7 to 25, reaching Parliament and Assembly constituencies nationwide.

A vibrant gathering was held at Hanuman Gymnasium, Koti, where prominent BJP leaders, including State unit President N Ramchander Rao, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman, and MP DK Aruna and other prominent leaders attended.

Addressing the gathering, Ramchander Rao extended greetings to the nation, emphasising the deep emotional and historical significance of Vande Mataram. “It is not just a song—it is the lifeblood of Indians,” he declared.

He urged youth and students to internalise its meaning, recalling how the phrase once served as a greeting among freedom fighters, symbolising unity and resistance.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted the Central Government’s decision to celebrate the song’s legacy throughout the year. “This is a moment to re-energize ourselves for national pride and integrity,” he said, noting that Vande Mataram transcended religious boundaries and inspired countless freedom fighters.

Reddy recounted the role of the slogan in battles against both British colonial rule and the Nizam’s regime in Hyderabad. He paid tributes to Narayana Rao Pawar, Ram Nath Tirtha, and Ramachander, who were expelled from Osmania University for raising the slogan—and remembered Alluri Sitarama Raju, who sang Vande Mataram even in his final moments.

The minister also criticised those who, in his view, fail to honour the spirit of Vande Mataram. Referring to MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s recent remarks in Parliament, Reddy lamented the absence of slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai from certain quarters, contrasting them with expressions of solidarity for foreign causes.

Dr K Laxman recalled the freedom struggle waged under the banner of Vande Mataram and highlighted the Centre’s initiatives to transform the country into a developed nation.

The leaders called upon people to celebrate the legacy of Bankimchandra Chatterjee, who composed Vande Mataram with vivid references to India’s rivers, lands and maternal spirit. “Let us carry forward his vision of a prosperous, enlightened India,” Rao said, urging citizens to participate enthusiastically in the year-long celebrations.