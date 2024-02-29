BJP, future of Telangana: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman says he can’t rule out the State government will not meet the same fate as in Rajasthan, HP and Karnataka after the LS elections.

He told the media here on Wednesday that the party is future of Telangana with BRS political life span over; people see the Congress taking them for a raid to come to power with six guarantees.

The MP said MPs are keeping in touch with the party, including those from the BRS, as they are scared of contesting on BRS ticket in the elections.

‘People can see through the Congress linking implementation of six guarantees with winning the elections. Earlier, the Congress had failed in Rajasthan by not implementing electoral promises making people defeat it. In HP, Congress MLAs have turned against the party voting for BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls. Under severe drubbing from people for not implementing promises. The Congress is helpless as it cannot implement thel promises. People in Karnataka are raising a flag of revolt against the Congress; its MLAs crying foul as no development works could be taken up due to lack of funds. "There is no guarantee that the Congress would split in these States as its situation is turning pathetic. The party is just trying for a few seats as part of poll alliance with regional parties," he added

Terming CM A Revanth Reddy impatient and partymen using intemperate language against the saffron leaders, he dared the party for a discussion on support extended to farmers by the Modi government and the UPA regime.

The CM said the State had gone bankrupt under K Chandrashekar Rao; the debt piled up. "Why the Congress. knowing precarious financial situation, promised six guarantees? besides several others when they can’t be implemented, he asked. It should say how funds will be collected; how they will be implemented

Dr Laxman said both the BRS and Majlis had conspired to prevent Metro Rail going to the Old City. "Several sections in the Muslim community are against the AIMIM; BJP will win all 17 LS seats."

Later, taking part in ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Charminar Assembly segment, he stressed that development of the Old City and Hyderabad is possible only when the party wins the Hyderabad LS seat. ‘The Congress has no policy and imposes too many conditions for extending the guarantees like; extending the subsidised LPG scheme to 40 lakh of 90 lakh white ration card holders, liming three cylinders a year. Earlier, Karnataka turned into an ATM to foot the Telangana Assembly bill of the Congress. Now Telangana has become ATM for funding the party in LS elections’.

He said after Congress candidate Nasir Shah won as MLC in Karnataka, "slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised; the party leaders did not take any action. It shows the extent the Congress could stoop for winning elections."

Taking on the AIMIM, he said it only cared for big business and prevented opportunities for the poor in Old City denying them fruits of development, and roads. "Owisi's job is to join hands with whoever comes to power to protect their ill-gotten wealth." He asked Old City residents to give a chance to the party and see how city will be developed on par with others"