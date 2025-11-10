Live
- KBC ZP High School emerges champion
- Central team to visit Eluru dist today
- Pemmasani reviews flyover works
- Walkathon held for awareness on vascular health
- Donald Trump Promises $2,000 ‘Tariff Dividend’ For Americans, Calls Critics “Fools”
- Central team to tour Prakasam dist today
- Brahmin Seva Samithi holds Karthika Samaradhana
- Karimnagar CP throws light on '5S' system implementation
- Immersed in social service and community bonding
- Govt committed to TV workers’ welfare: Minister Sridhar Babu
BJP lodges complaint against BRS candidate over electoral violations
Hyderabad: Aheadof the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, the BJP has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana,...
Hyderabad: Aheadof the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, the BJP has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, alleging serious electoral violations by BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.
According to the complaint submitted by BJP State General Secretary T. Veerender Goud, Sunitha is accused of possessing two active Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), each registered under different details. The BJP claims that both voter IDs are valid and active in the Election Commission database, which constitutes a violation of the Representation of the People Act.
The discrepancy extends to the name of Sunitha’s husband listed on the two EPICs. One card reportedly names her husband as “Gopinath Manohar,” while the other identifies him as “Late Maganti Gopinath.” BJP leaders argue that this inconsistency, coupled with the dual registration, raises serious concerns about the authenticity of her voter credentials and her compliance with electoral norms.
The party has demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter, urging the Election Commission to verify the dual registration and suspend the duplicate voter ID pending investigation. “As a candidate, it was her lawful duty to cancel one of the registrations upon discovering duplication. Her failure to do so undermines the integrity of the electoral process,” the complaint states.
The BJP has also attached documentary evidence, including copies of both voter IDs, to support its claims. The documents show variations in constituency details, age, and relational identifiers, further fueling the party’s demand for scrutiny.