BJP lodges complaint against BRS candidate over electoral violations

Hyderabad: Aheadof the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, the BJP has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, alleging serious electoral violations by BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.

According to the complaint submitted by BJP State General Secretary T. Veerender Goud, Sunitha is accused of possessing two active Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), each registered under different details. The BJP claims that both voter IDs are valid and active in the Election Commission database, which constitutes a violation of the Representation of the People Act.

The discrepancy extends to the name of Sunitha’s husband listed on the two EPICs. One card reportedly names her husband as “Gopinath Manohar,” while the other identifies him as “Late Maganti Gopinath.” BJP leaders argue that this inconsistency, coupled with the dual registration, raises serious concerns about the authenticity of her voter credentials and her compliance with electoral norms.

The party has demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter, urging the Election Commission to verify the dual registration and suspend the duplicate voter ID pending investigation. “As a candidate, it was her lawful duty to cancel one of the registrations upon discovering duplication. Her failure to do so undermines the integrity of the electoral process,” the complaint states.

The BJP has also attached documentary evidence, including copies of both voter IDs, to support its claims. The documents show variations in constituency details, age, and relational identifiers, further fueling the party’s demand for scrutiny.