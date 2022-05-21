BJP plans grand welcome for PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: The state unit of BJP is planning a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he lands at Begumpet airport on May 26. Besides attending the annual day celebrations of the ISB, Modi will also take part in a party programme in the city on the same day.



Leaders said the BJP will organise an event where Modi will interact with 26,000 booth-level party workers. The state party unit is also making arrangements to welcome the PM all along the way from the airport to the ISB. Huge billboards, buntings and party flags will be erected at all main junctions welcoming the PM. Sources said Modi will interact with BJP workers before attending the ISB programme.

The party wanted to make Modi's visit to Hyderabad a big political event. The BJP which has been going aggressive politically in the state had recently invited BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public meetings in Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar districts. "The political atmosphere in Telangana is shifting into election mode with the regular political rallies and public meetings.

State BJP president B Sanjay Kumar constituted separate teams to make arrangements for a rousing reception to the Prime Minister in Hyderabad. The party roped in some noted agencies to erect special billboards and party hoardings to welcome Modi, leaders said.