BJP to hold ‘BC Chaitanya Yatra’

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP leaders said the State government’s intent to conduct a caste census in Telangana is suspicious, and that the party will organise a ‘BC Chaitanya Yatra’ to push for the fulfillment of the Congress party’s electoral promises to the Backward Classes (BCs).

Addressing after paying tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his death anniversary at an event organised by the State BJP on Thursday, former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, BJP state general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu and BJP OBC Morcha state president Anand Goud criticised the Congress government in the state for neglecting the BCs and failing to deliver the election promises made to them.

Kasam Venkateswarlu said Phule represents hope for the downtrodden and played an instrumental role in initiating the social reform movement in India against caste oppression. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is dedicated to their welfare and development. In line with this, in Modi’s cabinet, 27 per cent of positions are held by BCs, 17 per cent by Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 9-10 per cent by Scheduled Tribes (STs). To support the development of BCs, 27 per cent reservation is being implemented in central government institutions and jobs. The credit for granting constitutional status to the MBC Commission goes to the Narendra Modi government. On the other, the Congress government in Telangana has initiated a caste census, which raises concerns about its intent. There are suspicions that the census data may be manipulated. In the Telangana state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led government had promised to allocate two seats to BCs in parliamentary elections but failed to do so. Only 11 seats in local corporations were allocated to SCs, STs, and BCs. We demand that all promises made to BCs, SCs, and STs be fulfilled,” he said.

Boora Narsaiah Goud said that the BJP is credited with bringing Narendra Modi, a man from a humble OBC background, into the position of the Prime Minister, reflecting the ambitions of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.