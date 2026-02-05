India won't be bullied by Trump, Doval told Rubio

As India is finalising the details of its trade deal with the US, a report suggested that the Narendra Modi-led government was willing to wait out US President Donald Trump's term for the trade agreement and Washington was also informed of the same.

According to Bloomberg, national security adviser Ajit Doval held a meeting with US secretary of state Marco Rubio in September last year and told him that India won't be bullied by Trump or his top aides.

Doval told US officials that the Modi government was willing to wait out Trump's term, having faced other hostile US administrations in the past. Doval also told Rubio that New Delhi wanted Trump and his aides to dial down their public criticism of India so they could get relations back on track. This comes after the US President announced a trade deal with India on Monday, slashing tariffs from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. Earlier on Tuesday, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that the "much-awaited trade deal" with the US has been successfully concluded.

"The much-awaited trade deal with the United States of America has been successfully concluded. This is a significant trade agreement, finalised last night under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keeping the interests of the nation and its people in mind," Goyal said.

"It is a deal that will further strengthen India’s future. I thank Prime Minister Modi on behalf of 1.4 billion citizens and congratulate everyone, as this is a landmark achievement for the country," he added.

Goyal also said that the government has protected the sensitive sectors of India's economy -- particularly agriculture and dairy. "In the US trade deal, the sensitive sectors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected. We have seen reports from across the country; there is widespread enthusiasm," he said.

Further, he added that both countries will shortly issue a joint statement along with the details, which we will shortly be signing between the United States

of America and India.