Bodybuilding championship held in Bowenpally

Secunderbad: Arnold Fitness Gym organized a Bodybuilding Championship 2019 at the gym located in Bowenpally. Several bodybuilders competed in the championship under various categories.

On Monday, winners were given away prizes by the chief guests of the program former vice president of Cantonment Board Jampana Prathap and member of the board Bhanuka Mallikarjuna.

Speaking on the occasion, Prathap explained various initiatives taken by the state government to promote sports in the state. He assured sports persons to provide necessary help for the promotion of the sport.