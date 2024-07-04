  • Menu
Bowenpally Cops nab man who fled with breathalyser

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police apprehended an offender who snatched breathalyser equipment from traffic police while they were conducting a drunk driving test. The police recovered the alcohol breathalyser and seized his car.

The accused, Kothapalli Sravan Kumar, alias Sunny (27), a car driver, was involved in the incident. According to the police, on June 27, Bowenpally traffic police were conducting a drunk driving check at the Pulla Reddy Building, Traffic Point, New Bowenpally. At about 12:50 am, the traffic police stopped a car, and while the BAS was being conducted on the driver, Sunny suddenly pushed the police officer on duty, forcibly snatched the breathalyser, and sped away in his car.

A case was registered U/S 353, 356, and 379 IPC. The police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

The police advised the public to cooperate with the police authorities during drunk driving checks and other initiatives aimed at ensuring a safer society for all.

