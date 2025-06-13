Boy adopts 8 animals at Zoo on 8th birthday

Hyderabad: Yuvaan Hiremath, aged eight, son of Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Director of Zoo Parks, Telangana, demonstrated a remarkable commitment to wildlife by adopting eight different animal species for a period of one month at Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday, coinciding with his eighth birthday.

To commemorate the day meaningfully and contribute to the welfare of wild animals, Yuvaan visited the Zoo alongside his parents. He formally presented the adoption voucher for the amount paid to J Vasantha, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. The animals adopted by Yuvaan Hiremath include a Hippopotamus, Jaguar, Bear, Capuchin Monkey, Pelican, Gharial, Otter, and an Owl. This marks the second consecutive year that Yuvaan Hiremath has stepped forward to adopt animals on the occasion of his birthday.

Curator Vasantha congratulated Yuvaan on his eighth birthday and expressed gratitude for his generous gesture and profound affection towards wild animals and their well being.

Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, has been receiving an encouraging response to its animal adoption scheme.

Many individuals, corporate entities, banks, and educational institutions are actively coming forward to adopt animals or donate towards their upkeep and maintenance.

The Curator appealed to all citizens to participate in the scheme, inviting them to adopt animals of their choice for periods ranging from one day to one year, with various options available.