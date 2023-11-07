Boy gets stuck in lift, dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : An atrocity took place in LB Nagar RTC Colony of the city. A boy named Akshay Kumar (4) died after getting stuck in the lift in the new building. Akshay, the son of Nagaraju and Anuradha, who has been working as a watchman for the past 20 days. The lift malfunctioned and the boy got stuck in it.



Seeing this, the parents immediately rushed the boy to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. The parents are expressing their grief that the police and building owners took their son for post-mortem without showing them. They were worried about how they would move the dead body without even seeing it. There is widespread criticism for keeping the Sector SSI confidential without even telling the details of this incident.