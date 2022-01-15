Bridge at Suchitra; KTR responds to citizens' pleas

Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that a new bridge will be constructed at the north side of the City.

Responding to the netizens through Ask KTR programme, he said the government will construct a bridge at Suchitra junction to ease traffic issues. He instructed officials concerned to attend to issues raised by the netizens with regard to facilities, roads, old buildings, garbage, lakes and others. The minister instructed Mayor Vijayalakshmi to look into garbage piled up at a lake in the Langer House area.

When a citizen asked what is the problem to demolish an illegal wall at underpass near RK Puram, KTR said the GHMC Commissioner would look into the issue. The minister instructed officials at LB Nagar to address the problems of streetlights causing inconvenience to women after 6.30 pm.

Stating that a bridge is nearing completion in two-three months in the Bahadurpura area, he asked former deputy mayor Baba Fasiyuddin to talk to officials for taking steps to remove roadside garbage in the Allapur area.