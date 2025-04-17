Brihaspathi Technologies Limited Employees Pay Tribute to Padma Shri Daripalli Ramaiah by Planting Over 600 Saplings

As a mark of respect and tribute to the "Vanajeevi" Padma Shri awardee Shri Daripalli Ramaiah, who dedicated his life to afforestation, Brihaspathi Technologies Limited, India’s leading provider of AI surveillance and e-security systems, organized a massive tree plantation drive in Velijerla village near Shadnagar.

The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 employees of Brihaspathi Technologies along with local farmers. Together, they planted over 600 saplings, continuing Ramaiah Garu’s green legacy and spreading his message of environmental stewardship.

To encourage environmental responsibility and recognize individual efforts, the company also awarded gifts and cash prizes to employees who performed exceptionally during the drive.

Rajasekhar Papolu, Managing Director of Brihaspathi Technologies Limited, expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ramaiah and shared “We believe that planting and nurturing trees is a responsibility every citizen must embrace. Only by protecting the saplings we plant can we ensure a greener planet. Inspired by the noble work of Padma Shri Daripalli Ramaiah Garu, our team planted trees not only as a tribute to his soul but also to spread awareness and love for nature. Such green initiatives also help reduce work-related stress and deepen our connection with nature.”

Brihaspathi Technologies continues to uphold its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, with this green initiative being a part of their ongoing mission to create a positive environmental impact.