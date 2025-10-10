BRS’ ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ protest triggers tension

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the TGSRTC head office on Thursday morning as police barricaded the premises in anticipation of the ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ call given by the BRS party against the recent bus fare hike. Several BRS leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, and T Srinivas Yadav, were initially placed under house arrest.

Following widespread criticism, the government allowed the BRS working president to proceed. KT Rama Rao, along with senior leaders like T Srinivas Yadav and Padma Rao Goud, travelled in a bus from the Regimental Bazaar bus stop in Secunderabad to Bus Bhavan. The police attempted to stop the leaders near RTC X Roads, leading to heated arguments, with the BRS alleging harsh police action against their activists. Eventually, only elected representatives were permitted entry to the premises to meet TGSRTC MD Y Nagireddy and submit a memorandum.

Talking to the media after the meeting, KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the administration. “This government doesn’t know how to run administration. They only know how to run a circus,” he said. He called the fare increase unjust, especially as it imposes a heavy burden on common and middle-class people when the state is facing economic difficulties and a decline in employment opportunities.

While stating that the BRS welcomed the free bus scheme for women, he demanded that the number of buses must be increased.

He accused the government of collecting double the fare from male passengers to offset the cost of free travel for women, calling it “cruel to give free service with one hand and increase the ticket price with the other.”

He maintained that if the free bus service results in a loss, the government must bear the burden, as public transport is a social responsibility of the state.

KT Rama Rao further alleged that the government was conspiring to privatise the RTC and urged the Congress government to scrap the hiked fares. Regarding the restrictions imposed on the protest, he said the police and the government should focus on controlling crime rather than arresting political opponents. “Why is the government so afraid of us giving a letter to the RTC MD?” he questioned.