BRS corporators pay tributes to Pahalgam terror victims

Hyderabad: The BRS corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation paid tributes to Pahalgam terror victims at Martyrs Memorial-Gun Park on Tuesday. They reached Telangana Bhavan and went to the memorial near the Assembly.

The corporators said the traitors belonging to Pakistan should be eliminated immediately. They strongly condemned the brutal attacks on tourists by the terrorists. They demanded the government punish terrorists severely so that such attacks don’t recur.

The BRS leaders said there was a great need for people to unite beyond caste and religion to defeat terrorism and protect the country’s sovereignty. They urged the Central and State governments to stand by the terror victims.

The corporators included Samala Hema (Seethaphalmandi), Sunitha R (Mettuguda), Podavu Archana (Rajendranagar), Prasanna Lakshmi Lingani (Addagutta), Lavanya Dusari (Golnaka), Kandi Shailaja (Boudhanagar), S Dedhipya (Vengalraonagar) V Sindhu (Bharathi Nagar), Mettu Kumar Yadav (Patancheru), Sabiha Begum (Allapur), Satish Babu Pandala (Fathenagar), Avula Ravindar Reddy (Balanagar), Madhavaram Roja Rani (Vivekanandanagar), Hemalatha Gudimetla (Subhash Nagar), Kolukula Jagan (Jagadgirigutta) and Mantri Satyanarayana (Suraram).