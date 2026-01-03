Criminal wanted in two cases held from Noida rehab centre

The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man, who was a proclaimed offender in two cases including burglary and illegal possession of arms, from a rehabilitation centre in Noida, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Rahul alias Mota, had been evading arrest after jumping bail in both the cases, following which proclamation proceedings were initiated against him by a court, he said.

Police said the first case dates back to January 2020, when Rahul and his associates committed a daytime burglary at a house in the Nihal Vihar area and decamped with a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery.

Police registered an FIR and arrested Rahul during investigation. He was later released on bail but failed to comply with bail conditions and absconded, prompting the court to declare him a proclaimed offender, police said.

In a separate case registered on September 2020, Rahul was arrested for carrying a knife, leading to an FIR, they said.

He was again released on bail during trial, but he subsequently jumped bail in this case as well, police said, adding that proclamation orders were issued in both matters.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a team launched an investigation and learnt that the accused was hiding at a de-addiction centre in Noida. A raid was conducted on Thursday, following which Rahul was apprehended, the officer added.

Police said the accused is involved in at least four criminal cases related to snatching

and robbery.