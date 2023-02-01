BRS govt striving for uplift of all sections in society: Talasani

Hyderabad: The BRS government has been striving for welfare of all sections of the society, including the Christian minorities, said Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday.

Participating in the United Christians & Pastors' meeting held in the Narayanaguda Church here, Srinivas Yadav exhorted all sections of Christians to remain united and develop themselves. He advised the Christian leaders to form committees mandal and district wise for solving their problems and get benefited from the schemes introduced by the BRS government. He pointed out that no other government in the country was implementing welfare and development programmes for all sections of the society like the BRS government led by K Chandrashekar Rao. He also pointed out that to uphold and enhance the self-respect of Christians in the State, the KCR government had allotted two acres of land in Uppal and Rs 10 crore for construction of Christian Bhavan.

He also reminded the Christian community that the KCR government has been implementing Shaadi Mubarak scheme to help poor families to perform marriages of their daughters by sactioning Rs 10,0116 each and the BRS government also providing Rs 20 lakh assistance for poor students for their higher education abroad.

Stating that the BRS government was leaving no stone unturned for welfare of all sections in the society, Srinivas Yadav pointed out that mischievous forces were infiltrating in politics in several parts of the country in the name of communities and religions and exhorted the people to be cautious about such communal forces.

Stating that machinations of anti-social forces would not have place in Telangana, he pointed out that Telangana State occupied first place in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

Legislators Danam Nagendar, Mutha Gopal and Christian leaders Joel, Richard, Suresh Manoharan, Ashirvadam, Purushotham, Anil Kumar, Hemalatha, Sravanthi, Christian Minority Corporation AO Samuel and others were present.