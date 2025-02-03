Budget falls short in disease prevention, AMR control

Hyderabad: Infection Control Academy of India president Dr Ranga Reddy Burri said that while the Union Budget introduces important measures in nutrition, digital health, and cancer care, it falls short in prevention, AMR control, and financial protection for citizens.

A more balanced approach was needed to build a resilient healthcare system and make UHC a reality, said Dr Ranga Reddy. Talking about the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Union Budget-2025, Dr Ranga Reddy said that the good thing was promoting nutrition- encouraging the consumption of Shree Anna (millets), vegetables, and fruits aligns with a healthier, more sustainable diet. Digital Connectivity for Healthcare- expanding the BharatNet project to PHCs would improve digital health records and facilitate telemedicine in remote areas. Better access to cancer care- duty exemptions on cancer medicines and the establishment of 200 day-care centres aim to ease the burden on patients. Increased Health Budget - A 12.9 per cent rise in allocation (Rs 90,958.63 crore) indicates a growing commitment to public health.

Dr Burri said that the budget lacks emphasis on disease surveillance and prevention, despite the increasing threat of infections. Investing in cancer centres was positive, but early screening and prevention—far more cost-effective—receive little attention. “No action on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)- is a ticking time bomb, yet the budget offers no clear strategy or funding to combat it. Primary Care Neglected: Strengthening primary healthcare was critical, yet it remains a weak link despite promises of accessible, affordable care. No concrete steps to reduce healthcare costs, leaving millions vulnerable to financial hardships,” she added.

“The ugly aspects include increasing 10,000 medical seats without strengthening faculty and infrastructure risks compromising education quality. More institutions without quality control may produce undertrained doctors, weakening the future of Indian healthcare,” said Dr Burri.