Cabinet gives nod for 4 multi-specialty hospitals in GHMC

Hyderabad: The State cabinet on Saturday gave nod for the establishment of four new multi-specialty hospitals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. These hospitals will come up at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Chest Hospital, Gaddiannaram fruit market and one Medchal-Malkajigiri district.

The TIMS, which has been providing treatment for Covid patients, would be upgraded as multi-speciality hospital, while the Chest hospital is already under renovation to promote as the high-end hospital.

The available land at the Gaddiannaram fruit market in the city would be utilised to open the hospital and the fourth hospital would be established between Alwal and ORR (Outer Ring Road).

The government had taken the decision to set up four multi-speciality hospitals in 2016. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the meeting explained the government's priorities to strengthen the medical and health sector in the State. The cabinet also ratified government's decision to modernise the existing vegetable market in Kothapet and convert into integrated veg and non-veg market.