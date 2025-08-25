Campaign against Marwaris detrimental to Telangana’s interests

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s fabled cosmopolitan culture is the main reason why global corporate giants as well as mom and pop stores have thrived for centuries, each in their own spheres of influence and clientele. Although the city has seen occasional communal riots attributed to leaders out to settle political scores, the business climate has always been encouraging to all kinds of business entities, be it that of sole proprietor, partnership firm, or public/private/government units.

Still, perhaps for the first time in the city’s history, a tiff over parking between two individuals has snow-balled into a full-blown campaign against the members of the Marwari community, with some activists asking members of that community to ‘go back’. The campaign has now spread to other parts of the state.

With the campaign assuming dangerous proportions, business leaders as well as well-meaning members of the community under attack have stepped in to ensure that wiser counsel prevails. They have appealed for preserving Hyderabad’s as well as Telangana’s long-standing spirit of peace and coexistence.

Sensing the hand of politicians, they have discreetly cautioned the troublemakers and their handlers against attempts to exploit the minor incident for divisive agendas. They are one in asserting that such trivial disputes should not be allowed to disturb harmony, the city’s and state’s keynote for centuries, or tear their social fabric. They say such a campaign will be detrimental to the interests of Telangana.

R. Ravi Kumar, president of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), told that such disagreements are part of everyday life and must be resolved amicably.

“Probably both lost their cool and used some unparliamentary language. But taking advantage of such a small matter and disturbing the fabric of Hyderabad’s harmony is not correct,” he stressed. He appealed to political parties and vested interests not to exploit the episode for communal or political mileage.

“It’s like asking one son to leave the house and the other to stay – it is dangerous for society. Hyderabad has always grown together, and that spirit must continue,” he said, adding that the matter should be settled quickly.

Other voices from the business community echoed similar sentiments. Chartered Accountant Sudarshan M said, “Most of my clients are members belonging to the Marwari community, and like any citizen of India, they have the right to live and work anywhere. United we stand, divided we fall.”

Similarly, TCS team leader and entrepreneur Bose Babu described calls for one community to leave the state as ridiculous. He said, “We are like brothers and sisters. Any petty incident should not be blown out of proportion. Talking against communities is not justified.”

Kamal Jain, director of Cargomen Logistics and chairman of FTCCI’s Shipping and Logistics Committee, highlighted the targeted community’s economic role. “They have contributed significantly to Hyderabad’s growth by creating jobs, supporting industries, and fostering trade. Every community adds unique value to the city’s development. Unity and collaboration must be our focus,” he said.

Echoing this, Vineet Suman Darda of Darda Advisors LLP warned against attempts to politicise the matter.

“The targeted community has always employed and supported locals in their businesses. Any negative comments against them will harm society. Mischievous elements may try to escalate this, but the government must ensure such unfair narratives are curbed,” he observed.

Leaders and citizens alike stressed that Hyderabad’s identity as a cosmopolitan and inclusive city should not be undermined by trivial issues.