CCTVs make policing easy: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: CCTV cameras have made policing easier; they ensure maintenance of law and order, as they play a vital role in State's development, said Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Monday.

She was speaking after inaugurating 284 surveillance cameras under the Community CCTV project at Jillelaguda. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) had granted Rs 3 crore under the corporate social responsibility initiative for installation of community CCTV cameras at important spots and crime-prone areas in Balapur, Pahadisharif and Meerpet.

Of the 284 geo-tagged cameras,138 are connected to police stations and from there, to the main Command Control Centre. The rest will be connected soon, officials said.

DGP M Mahender Reddy commended TSIIC for contributing CCTV cameras. He said 9.2 lakh cameras were installed across the State.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said Rs 1.5 crore was allocated by TSIIC for installation of CCTV cameras in Yadadri. So far 151,609 CCTV cameras were installed in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.