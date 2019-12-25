Central govt move impairs festivities of Anglo Indians

Hyderabad: Christmas celebrations are always made brighter, thanks to the Anglo Indian community in the city, numbering a few thousands who add glitz and glamour with ballroom dance, snazzy clothes and joie de vivre but this year, the community is feeling low after the loss of seats in the legislatures. The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, which the Parliament passed on December 12, has ended the provision with effect from January 25, 2020.



Speaking to The Hans India, Elvis Stephenson, nominated representative of the Anglo Indian community in the assembly said, "I have nothing to say. God is there." Three-time nominated MLA Christine Lazarus said, "It is black Christmas as far as Anglo Indians are concerned. I will not be celebrating Christmas, but it has nothing to do with spirituality. I will go to church but this decision of doing away with nominated seats in Parliament and State legislatures is nothing but marginalisation of the microscopic community."

There are close to 8,000 Anglo Indians in Telangana with a majority residing in Lalaguda, Mettuguda, Sainikpuri, Gunfoundry and other parts of the city. Derek Fernandez, who works as a TTE in South Central Railway, says, "The community has always been contributing but are not vocal. It is sad that we will not have representation in the legislature, but the show must go on. The sweets are ready; the cake too is on the table. We will catch up with all friends from near and far. Many who migrated to Australia, England and New Zealand are back in town for Christmas."

Echoing the sentiment, Trudy Mcdonald, who works in the stores department in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) says, "The Anglo Indians need a voice in the corridors of power. We have no benefits. Soon after independence, the reservations in Railways, Postal Department and ports were removed."