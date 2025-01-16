Cervical Cancer Awareness Drive: Olive Hospital Advocates Early Detection

Hyderabad: Olive Hospital has launched an initiative to raise awareness about cervical cancer, with a focus on prevention and early detection. January, marked as Cervical Health Awareness Month, serves as a timely reminder for women to prioritize their well-being through education on risk factors, symptoms, and preventive measures.

Cervical cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women globally, though it is largely preventable. Persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) strains is the primary cause. Early-stage cervical cancer often goes undetected due to a lack of symptoms, making regular screenings like Pap smears and HPV tests essential. Symptoms such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, and unusual discharge usually manifest in later stages, emphasizing the importance of early action.

Dr. Syeda Afreen Fatima, Senior Gynecologist at Olive Hospital, stressed the role of awareness in tackling this disease. “Cervical cancer can be effectively prevented and treated if detected early. However, late diagnosis and insufficient awareness continue to pose challenges. This initiative aims to educate women on the importance of regular screenings, HPV vaccinations, and recognizing early signs,” she said.

Risk factors contributing to cervical cancer include early sexual activity, multiple sexual partners, smoking, weakened immunity, and prolonged use of hormonal contraceptives. Preventive measures such as safe sexual practices, HPV vaccinations, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are strongly recommended.

The campaign by Olive Hospital encourages women to consult healthcare providers to understand their risks and preventive options. Tailored guidance based on age, medical history, and other factors can significantly reduce the likelihood of cervical cancer.