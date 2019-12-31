Chanchalguda: MBT questions police permission to BJP

Chanchalguda: While strongly criticising the city police for denying permission for peaceful rallies of Congress and JAC on CAA and NRC, MBT questioned their sincerity as the BJP and its ideological affiliates were given permission.

Speaking to media, MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan said that State BJP party had already taken out a rally and oragnised public meetings in favour of CAA and NRC on Monday and also recently RSS held a march with staffs (lathies) in Saroornagar area.

But on the contrary, the Hyderabad police was denying permission for 'Million March' planned at Necklace Road, by JAC to protest against CAB, NRC & NPR and also denied for Congress. "Why the Commissioner Anjani Kumar was denying permission to Congress and Muslim organisations and why was he granting permission to RSS & BJP", questioned Amjedullah.

He felt that the police were crushing anti-CAA rallies, by detaining everyone including leaders from Congress, but the police granted permission for the BJP rally and public meeting in Indra park on Monday in favour of CAA and NRC. Several BJP leaders used social media for inviting general public for the rally and meeting. "When tweeted, the Hyderabad police regarding the issue for BJP rally and meeting, it failed to respond," he lamented.

"TRS party voted against CAB bill and KCR promised not to implement NPR, NRIC in Telangana State, but he would change after Municipal elections. Every other time, TRS has supported BJP including, demonetisation, Triple Talaq, Article 370, etc", he added.