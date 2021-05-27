Children have inbuilt immunity

Hyderabad: As India is grappling with Covid pandemic and vaccination is shield to protect once self but whereas for children below 18 years yet it is not known when they would get vaccinated. Whole nation is gripped with fear that children may be prone to this virus. According to the city pediatricians, inmate immunity is more in children that is protecting children as a shield. If at all they are infected with virus it would not be severe for them.



Vaccine for children yet to get approved, as clinical trials for vaccine are in progress and it would take more six months for final date to come out. Till than it would be better if the elder population get vaccinated said Pediatricians.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Swamy Sandeep, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, BBR Super Specialty Hospital, said, "Now almost all the adult is getting vaccinated. If the process is continued, 70 to 80 percent of people won't get affected to the deadly virus. If at all anybody is infected with virus severity would be low, as for children below 18 vaccination drive is not yet started that led to fear that virus would prone to children but there is no such evidence so far clinically. Amazingly children are not prone to get the infection as children has less Ace 2 receptors may be a possible factor that may be related to lower rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children.

Explaining how children can be protected till the vaccine arrives, he further said "Now as schools are closed and children are not going anywhere out that is one way the children are protected but parents who are going out and are carrying the virus into the house are main reason to infect the children. If at all any elders are going out should take personal precaution. It would be better if almost all the parents get vaccinated so that they can protect their children to be infected with virus. If not, they can be the carries for children to get infected.

"Covid is most rapidly spreading all over the society and there is also time for vaccination for children. In the long run, children may get infected by the virus, but it may not mutate in their body as they have strong inmate immune. Parents of malnourished children should take proper care for their diet to increase their immune as these children are probably more prone to the virus. So main protection that should be taken is that whoever is going out should wear mask, try to avoid mass gathering and when they are at home they should sanitize themselves properly," said Dr Nanu Som, Pediatrician, Swikriti Children's Clinic, Jeedimetla.