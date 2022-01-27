CM KCR letdown established convention by skipping R-Day celebrations: Eatala

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending the Republic Day function, giving a go-by to established conventions.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said it is a long-observed convention that the CM explains policies, initiatives of his government to people on the occasion of Republic Day. Earlier, due to Covid, it was held in Public Gardens; this time the c celebrations were at Raj Bhavan.

"If the CM is indisposed on health or other such grounds, he could have sent another senior minister to attend the celebrations." However, only the State Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police have attended. Such disrespect to established conventions does not hold good for those who have taken oath of office on Constitution. He asked KCR to introspect on violating established conventions which would not bode well for the State and its people.

"I have seen the earlier Governor and the present incumbent; it seems there is an intent on the part of the government to insult the Governor," he added.

The BJP MLA said that parties, leaders, positions come and go, but one should not let down sanctity of institutions and long-established conventions.

He expressed displeasure over statements reportedly made by the Assembly Speaker against the Centre at the Republic Day celebrations. "It does not hold good to the constitutional office of the Chair that stands above political affiliations", he said.

Reacting to the attack on Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, he asked, how can an elected government which could not protect life and safety of people's representatives be expected to project lives of people?