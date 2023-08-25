CM KCR to launch programme of planting 1 cr saplings tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will launch a programme of planting 1 crore saplings at Manchirevulu Tech Forest Park in Hyderabad on August 26.

After the formation of Telangana state, CM KCR launched the Haritha Haram programme in 2015 aimed at creating a healthier environment for future generations, ensuring clean air and safeguarding the biodiversity.

This initiative involves active participation from the public, including public representatives plays a pivotal role in this massive plantation programme. Thanks to the Haritha Haram program, numerous regions, villages, and towns have flourished with lush greenery. With an expenditure of Rs. 11,095 crores so far, the Telangana government has planted 288 crore 48 lakh saplings across the State.

Globally, the Haritha Haram has been recognised as the third-largest environmental conservation effort made by humans to safeguard the environment. The programme is diligently executed with enthusiastic participation from the public and public representatives. To cater to regional and climatic diversities, as well as the demand for various types of saplings, a total of 14,864 nurseries have been established across the Telangana State. This year, about 30.29 crore saplings have been raised to achieve the targeted planting of 19.29 crore saplings. As part of this endeavour, the Chief Minister will participate as the chief guest in planting 1.25 crore saplings at the Manchirevulu Tech Forest Park.

Since the inception of Haritha Haram in Telangana, there has been an 8 percent increase in green cover since 2015. The afforestation process has been successful, covering 2.03 lakh acres with block plantations and rejuvenated forests spanning 13.44 lakh acres. To combat the menace of locusts, 55 crore plants underwent root stock treatment. As part of the efforts to safeguard forested areas, 10,980 kilometres of KaanturKandakams were erected across these areas. To protect trees within forested regions from fire accidents, 21,452 forest fire lines were formed. Alongside soil conservation, techniques like Check Dams and tanks were constructed to enhance water retention capacity. Beyond rural areas, even urban regions have witnessed large-scale planting of towering trees, enhancing the urban aesthetics without encroaching on urban spaces.

Following Haritha Haram, Hyderabad has metamorphosed into a Green City of global recognition, boasting a 147% surge in green cover as per the Forest Survey of India. The programme has contributed to the establishment of 456 new parks solely within Hyderabad. Furthermore, Hyderabad is on track to become a Green Capital. State-wide, an extensive avenue plantation of 1 lakh 691 km and 20 thousand 828 km of multi-level avenue plantation have been developed. Out of the target of 109 urban parks, 73 parks have been successfully completed. Saplings have been planted in 188 forest blocks spanning 1 lakh 60 thousand 661 acres at 129 locations within HMDA limits.

HMDA alone has planted 11 crores 93 lakhs saplings. A model avenue plantation of 1120 km in 115 locations at Yadadri'sAtaviKshethram has been undertaken. In Hyderabad alone, 16 Urban Parks have been developed under Haritha Haram. As part of the Haritha Haram programme, 456 new colony parks have blossomed in Hyderabad. With a remarkable 147 percent increase in green cover, Hyderabad has been acknowledged as the Green City of the World under the UN's Green city Initiative. Consequently, the city has achieved ecological equilibrium and now serves as a habitat for a diverse range of species.