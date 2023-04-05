CM KCR will use East gate of new Secretariat building

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will use the East gate of the new DR BR Ambedkar Secretariat building which is to be inaugurated on April 30. Many ministers, MPs, MLAs and top State officials will also use the East gate to enter the Secretariat.

At a review meeting on arrangements being made for the inauguration of the new Secretariat, KCR asked the police to make strong security arrangements for the new Secretariat. The Secretariat has main gates in four directions. The North and West gate will opened only when required. The North-East gate will be entry for the Secretariat staff, secretaries and officials.

"There is parking on the same side. The South-East gate is for visitors only. The visiting time of Secretariat is 3 to 5 pm.

According to officials, electric vehicles for disabled and elderly will be provided. Private vehicles are not allowed into the Secretariat. The DGP will formulate procedures and take measures regarding security of the Secretariat, the CM said around 2,500 people will attend the inauguration.

Many ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, State-level corporation chairmen, HODs of all departments, collectors of all districts, SPs, zilla parishad chairmen, DCCB, DCMMs chairmen, several zilla grandhalaya samstha chairmen, zilla Rythu Bandhu Samiti presidents, municipal mayors and others will participate.