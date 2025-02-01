CM lays foundation stone for OGH; Damodar reassures residents

Hyderabad: Stating that the new Osmania Hospital would have all the facilities and the patients coming for treatment would not be referred to any other hospital, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Friday said that the government would ensure the locals residing near Goshamahal would not face inconvenience.

The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, along with the Health Minister, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal on Friday. Later, talking to the media, Raja Narsimha said the new Osmania Hospital would be built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore with international standards and the latest technology and will be made available to the people of the State within two and a half to three years.

The new Osmania Hospital will be constructed on a sprawling 26 acres and 30 guntas of land with a built-up area of 32 lakh square feet. The present Osmania Hospital has 1,168 beds, while the new Osmania hospital will have 2,000 beds. The new hospital will feature a 500-bed ICU. The current Osmania Hospital has 22 departments, whereas the new hospital will include eight additional departments.

“To avoid any inconvenience to the local people, we will ensure wide roads around the hospital, along with an underground parking system capable of accommodating around 3,000 vehicles.

Additionally, a skywalk will be constructed for better connectivity. The government is committed to ensuring that the people of Goshamahal do not face any difficulties.

Fire station, electricity substation, and a police outpost will also be set up within the hospital premises,” the Minister assured.