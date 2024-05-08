CM Revanth directs officials to take immediate relief measures in rain-hit areas of city

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed GHMC, Energy and police wings to restore normalcy in the heavy rain hit areas in Hyderabad which received sudden downpour on Tuesday evening.

The CM ordered the officials to resolve the power outage problem immediately and restore the supply. Revanth also asked the officials to provide necessary assistance to the people residing in the waterlogged colonies in the low lying areas. Police officials were also directed to clear the traffic problem in the city and ensure that people reach their destinations quickly.