Cold Wave Intensifies in Hyderabad and Telangana Districts

Just In
Hyderabad and surrounding regions are experiencing a significant drop in temperatures as a cold wave grips Telangana. According to recent reports, the minimum temperature in Adilabad has plummeted to 9.7 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest places in the state.
Other districts are also witnessing a notable chill. Medak recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Patancheru at 12.2 degrees, Hanumakonda at 13.5 degrees, and Ramagundam at 13.8 degrees Celsius. In Nizamabad, the mercury dipped to 14.3 degrees Celsius, signaling the onset of cooler winter nights.
The sharp decline in temperatures is attributed to clear skies and the prevailing weather patterns. The Meteorological Department has advised residents to prepare for colder nights in the coming days and take necessary precautions, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.
Authorities have also urged people to limit outdoor activities during the late-night and early-morning hours to avoid health issues caused by the cold.