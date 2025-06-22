College of Defence Management leads the way in promoting Yoga

Hyderabad: The College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad, Telangana, celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. More than 300 participants, including officers, their families, and enthusiastic representatives from friendly foreign nations took part in a vibrant yoga session held in the tranquil green surroundings of the campus.

The session was led by Aditi Gupte, an Iyengar Yoga practitioner, for a holistic approach to health and well-being. In line with the 2025 theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” the event highlighted the important connection between personal wellness and planetary sustainability. It highlighted yoga’s role in fostering resilience and harmony, particularly for defence personnel working in high-stress environments. CDM’s dedication to incorporating environmental sustainability into its campus further emphasized the theme’s message.

This event not only commemorated International Yoga Day but also set a strong precedent for future health and wellness initiatives within defence communities. The high level of participation reflects robust institutional support for yoga and holistic practices within the armed forces.