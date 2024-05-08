  • Menu
Colony leaders Secunderabad cantonment meets Congress candidates


Presidents and general secretaries of various colonies under Cantonment Ward-7 gathered at SBH Colony Park for a meeting led by Papa Rao and Bose.

Presidents and general secretaries of various colonies under Cantonment Ward-7 gathered at SBH Colony Park for a meeting led byPapa Raoand Bose. The aim of the meeting was to show support for Cantonment Congress Party candidate Sriganesh Garu, who expressed his desire to win as Cantonment MLA and have Katnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy as Malkajgiri MP.

The event was graced by Government Advisers Venugopal and Election Observer Laxman Rao Goud as Chief Guests. The leaders discussed strategies and plans to ensure victory for Sriganesh Garu in the upcoming elections.

The meeting was organized with the hope of rallying support from the community and showcasing unity among the colonies under Cantonment Ward-7. Papa Rao and Bose were commended for their leadership in bringing together the colony leaders for this important discussion.



