Live
- Live Update: YSRCP govt. betrayed people of AP, slams PM Modi
- Gusty winds, rains lash Karimnagar
- TDP to support BJP in Khammam
- Obscene video case: Why wasn't victim produced before judge, asks Kumaraswamy
- Google Wallet Arrives in India: A New Solution for Digital Document Management; How to Download
- India's data centre capacity to double to 2,000 MW by 2026, green energy is the key
- Congress City President Vishnu Preetham Reddy meets Corporate Incharges of 50 Divisions
- ABVP Urges Voters to Prioritize Nation First and Take Decisions Accordingly
- Colony leaders Secunderabad cantonment meets Congress candidates
- What made Madhuri Dixit take a break from acting to start her family
Just In
Colony leaders Secunderabad cantonment meets Congress candidates
Presidents and general secretaries of various colonies under Cantonment Ward-7 gathered at SBH Colony Park for a meeting led by Papa Rao and Bose.
Presidents and general secretaries of various colonies under Cantonment Ward-7 gathered at SBH Colony Park for a meeting led byPapa Raoand Bose. The aim of the meeting was to show support for Cantonment Congress Party candidate Sriganesh Garu, who expressed his desire to win as Cantonment MLA and have Katnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy as Malkajgiri MP.
The event was graced by Government Advisers Venugopal and Election Observer Laxman Rao Goud as Chief Guests. The leaders discussed strategies and plans to ensure victory for Sriganesh Garu in the upcoming elections.
The meeting was organized with the hope of rallying support from the community and showcasing unity among the colonies under Cantonment Ward-7. Papa Rao and Bose were commended for their leadership in bringing together the colony leaders for this important discussion.