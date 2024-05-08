Come May 13, needy & elderly voters can hop a free ride to polling stations

Hyderabad: To benefit senior citizens and also to increase public participation on polling day, various voluntary organisations, including the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations have come up with various initiatives that include free transportation facilities for the needy and assistance near the polling stations.

On humanitarian grounds, members of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) have come up with different initiatives to guide and support the voters on the polling day. Members of the Youngistaan Foundation have planned to assist the voters in locating their polling stations and to find their names in the electoral rolls. Meanwhile, similar to the previous Assembly elections, members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to increase the voting percentage in this election and for smooth conduct of polls have planned various activities that include taking the voter pledge, selfie challenge and others.

Shaik Salauddin, founder and state president of TGPWU, said, “On humanitarian grounds, we the members of TGPWU have planned to provide free transportation facilities to needy, especially to senior citizens in reaching the polling booths. Even during the last Assembly elections we did the same, and around 600 voters were provided transportation. This time, we plan to reach a larger number of people, and right now we are collecting information on voters and then decide on the number of cars, autos and bikes to be deployed.”

According to RWAs of Malkajgiri and Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, during the previous general elections, the voter turnout was very low.

This time, they are encouraging more citizens to come out and cast their votes. The RWAs are planning to help in setting up of voter assistance booths at all the polling stations.

Along with booth-level officers, a member of RWA will be present to assist them. Apart from this, they plan to provide free transportation by auto or bike for senior citizens.