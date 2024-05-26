Committed to making Hyderabad a global investment hub: Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy affirmed that the State government will make Hyderabad a premier destination for global investments across various sectors, including construction, IT, and manufacturing.

Uttam Kumar Reddy made these remarks on Saturday while inaugurating the West Hyderabad Property Expo 2024 at Naren Garden in Miyapur in Hyderabad. He emphasised the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for Hyderabad’s growth, highlighting the importance of law and order, global-standard infrastructure, a moderate climate, cosmopolitan culture, and a talent pool. “Our government will ensure ease of doing business and maintain a perfect law and order situation,” he assured.

Recalling previous Congress-led infrastructure projects, Uttam Kumar Reddy mentioned, “During our earlier tenure, we developed significant infrastructure for Hyderabad, including a world-class airport, the Outer Ring Road, the PVNR Expressway to the

airport, city flyovers, and the provision of drinking water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers.”

The minister assured that the current government would continue to support the building and construction industries, predicting a significant real estate boom in Hyderabad. “Unlike our predecessors, we are accessible 24 hours a day. All ministers, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, are approachable, and our work is transparent, ensuring no difficulties in doing business in Hyderabad.”

Highlighting future projects, Uttam Kumar Reddy announced plans to expand the Metro Rail network across the city and develop a landmark riverfront along the Musi River. “These initiatives will significantly enhance Hyderabad’s image both nationally and internationally,” he said. Furthermore, he said that the State government has announced a Rs 22,000 crore Regional Ring Road to improve accessibility and transport. Uttam Kumar Reddy also promised measures to resolve traffic issues and promote sustainable living, including building a green and pollution-free Hyderabad and encouraging green buildings. Uttam Kumar Reddy also noted his personal connection to the area, having lived in BHEL Chandrapuram and operated a factory there. He assured that the government would provide all necessary infrastructure for West Hyderabad and remain proactive, transparent, and accessible.